GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For one weekend only, Art in Bloom, a biennial exhibition described as “celebrating the combined beauty of art and floral design,” was featured at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM).

From Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26, guests had the opportunity to tour stunning floral sculptures, which the GRAM says were “inspired by works from the Museum’s permanent collection created by some of the region’s most talented floral designers.”

This year’s participating floral artists included Skeeter Parkhouse, Beth Gumina, Holly Haveman, Amy Hill, Renae Buning, Heather Delong, Maggie Hartman, Geniene Hourigan Culp, James Jaarda, Nicole Ludema, Leah Mulder, Melissa Snoeyer, Alyssa Van Beek and Simon Viviano.

ABC 4 photographer Mike Buck attended to capture the extravagant works of the artists. View images in the slideshow gallery featured below.