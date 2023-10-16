GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan rock band The Verve Pipe is playing tunes for a fantastic cause! The band recently hosted a live recording event at River City Studios in Grand Rapids to celebrate Christo Brand, a former guard for a prison that held Nelson Mandela.

Proceeds from the event also benefited Sports4Kids, an organization providing sports coaching for children, and Aquene, “a grass-roots, all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing meals free of cost to tribal nations, native churches and native urban centers.”

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured photos from the event. View the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.