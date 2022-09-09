GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Wednesday, Sept. 7, West Michiganders came together to attend a community event for a great cause, “An Evening with Hemingway.”

This event, hosted at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids, featured a historical look at the life of Ernest Hemingway and the cocktails he loved, all while raising proceeds for Hospice of Michigan. As previously reported, all proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured photos of guests enjoying their specialty cocktails and learning more about Hospice of Michigan’s positive impact on the community.

See images in the gallery featured below!