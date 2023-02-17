GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The sea of red has returned to Grand Rapids! Thursday, Feb. 16, was a special day for the American Heart Association as the Michigan chapter hosted its annual Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Watermark Country Club.

This year’s Go Red for Women theme is “Be the Beat,” which emphasizes the importance of learning Hands-only CPR to save lives. “Be the Beat” also raises awareness of CPR disparities between men and women. According to Heart.org, a 2018 study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes discovered “45% of men received bystander CPR compared to only 39% of women.”

During the Grand Rapids luncheon, attendees were taught how to perform Hands-Only CPR, participated in health screenings, listened to an informative presentation by Dr. Jeffrey Decker from Corewell Health, learned about Amy Gerard’s heart journey, and had fun taking selfies to showcase their red attire!

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured images from the luncheon! View them in the slideshow gallery below.