GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s no secret West Michigan has a thriving food and beverage scene. On Wednesday, April 12, the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids (ACF) hosted its annual “Chef and Community Awards” event to recognize individuals and partners “for their extraordinary efforts in supporting and furthering the cause of culinary professionals across Greater Grand Rapids,” the ACF says.

Hosted from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education (SICE), the event featured an awards ceremony and delicious food action stations. We invite you to view photos of the event captured by ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck in the image gallery featured below.