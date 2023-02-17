GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Boating season will be here before we know it, and there’s no better time than now to prepare! A beloved West Michigan tradition, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is back at DeVos Place from Wednesday, Feb. 15- Sunday, Feb. 19. And now in its 78th year, the four-day event is the perfect opportunity for the community to explore “the broadest array of power boats” spanning over 5-acres.

According to Showspan, featured boats include an array of cruisers, classics, motor yachts, ski and surf inboards, fishing boats, pontoon boats and much more. Guests are also in for a treat, as they’ll be able to board a 42-foot Regal Fly, presented by Grand Bay Marine.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck stopped by the Grand Rapids Boat Show to capture pics! View them in the slideshow gallery below.