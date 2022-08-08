GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament.

While there was no entry fee to attend, proceeds from the festival went towards the Hispanic Center of West Michigan, a non-profit 501(c) (3) community-based organization providing unmet social services to the Hispanic community in West Michigan.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck attended the festival to capture photos! Have a look at the slideshow gallery featured below.