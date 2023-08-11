What’s a two-day event bringing over 10,000 people together to enjoy live music, grub on delicious BBQ and benefit the Arc Community Advocates? It’s none other than the Kalamazoo Rib Fest!

On Aug.4-5, the festival, which concluded its 35th year, was held at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Downtown Kalamazoo. According to the rib fest’s website, the proceeds from the community event support the Arc Community Advocates, “who work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to empower them to live a life that is fully included in the community, and advocate on their behalf.”

In addition to coming together for a great cause, attendees listened to the sounds of over 15 musical acts spanning various genres and delighted in cuisine from 12 vendors. ABC 4 photographer Mike Buck joined the festivities and captured photos! View the images in the slideshow gallery below.