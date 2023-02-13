GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s golf season is right around the corner, and West Michigan had an early start at the 30th annual “West Michigan Golf Show.” Hosted at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, from Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 12, the event featured “the area’s top equipment dealers, courses and resorts” all under one roof! Golf enthusiasts, families and members of the community also had the chance to participate in the “Hole-in-One Challenge” and receive free lessons.

Check out the fun captured in the slideshow below! Photos provided by ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck.