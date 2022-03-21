GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On March 18-20, the 24th Annual West Michigan Women’s Expo kicked off at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. The event featured hundreds of exhibits, seminars, and shopping booths ranging from fashion, beauty, food, wellness, literature and home décor, to name a few.

This year, event organizers partnered with the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host blood drives for attendees.



WOTV Photographer Mike Buck captured photos from the event. View them in the image gallery featured below.