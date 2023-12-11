GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You may have visited Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, but have you ever been to Whoville?

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the park transformed into the whimsical village with appearances from Whoville characters and Santa in celebration of Gazelle Sports’ annual “Whoville 5K.”

Participants took off from the starting line at 1 p.m. and, after the 5K, delighted in a costume contest, hot cocoa and sweet treats to ring in this merry time of year.

Proceeds from “Whoville 5K” benefited the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan and Northville Track and Field.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck captured photos of the “Whovilliest 5K in all of Who-Michigan!” View the images in the slideshow gallery included below.