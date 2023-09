GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Labor Day was eventful in West Michigan! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the annual “West Michigan Labor Fest” was held at Rosa Parks Circle in Downtown Grand Rapids. This free community event featured live entertainment from Krystal Kleer and the Shirey Brothers, kids’ activities, six food trucks, a beer tent, local artists and labor exhibitors.

Relive all the fun from the holiday by scrolling through images captured by ABC Photographer Mike Buck.