GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, May 18, Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan hosted its sixth annual “Red Brew Shoe” fundraising event in Grand Rapids.

The three-hour event, held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., offered a “relaxed evening” for guests to mix and mingle, to enjoy great food, music, yard games, drink tastings and more in Ronald McDonald House Charities’ 5-acre backyard.

Tickets were $45, and proceeds from the event further the organization’s mission of keeping families together by “raising funds to allow families to stay at Ronald McDonald House Charities Western Michigan for free while their child receives medical care at area hospitals.”

View photos from the event in the slideshow gallery. Special thanks to ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck for capturing the fun!