CHARLOTTE, Mich. (ABC 4) — “Winter, fire, family and fun” are words used to describe the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival, an interactive outdoor event in Charlotte established in 2016.

Event organizers say the festival provides the community with “an opportunity to get outside, throw spears, and try some of the wonderful beers and meads produced in the area.” Festivalgoers also had the chance to experience a variety of entertainment, performers and reenactment groups.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck had the opportunity to check out the 2023 Michigan Nordic Fire Festival and capture photos. View the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.