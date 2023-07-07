GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Fourth of July in West Michigan was an unforgettable holiday, with countless communities, organizations and groups hosting vibrant celebrations as exhilarating as the exploding fireworks in the night sky! A fun event held from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, was Grandville’s “2023 July 4th Celebration“.

The four-day affair featured music, food vendors, a penny carnival, flag raising ceremony, an arts & crafts show, a parade/flyover, tons of activities, and beautiful fireworks to end the celebration!

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured the excitement at the community parade! Relive the fun holiday by viewing the images in the slideshow gallery below.

