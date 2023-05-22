GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Attendees of the 2023 Grand Rapids Tequila Fest were in for a grand time on Saturday, May 20! Hosted at DeVos Place, the Tequila Fest featured “over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails ranging from the simple to the extravagant,” according to the festival’s website.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the “fun and social setting” brought forth top brands of tequilas, infusions, mezcals, Mexican spirits, handcrafted margaritas and more. Attendees also grubbed on delicious food whipped up by some of Detroit’s most popular taco trucks.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured photos of the 2023 tequila festival featured in the image gallery below. Check it out!