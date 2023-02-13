GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of West Michigan’s coldest events of the season, the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge, returned on Saturday, Feb. 11! Presented by Michigan Law Enforcement/Law Enforcement Torch Run, hundreds of participants made their way to LMCU Ballpark to take a freezing dive into the plungester!

The annual event raises funds for Special Olympics Michigan, the state’s “largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities,” as stated on the nonprofit’s website. This year, Special Olympics Michigan surpassed its goal of raising $90,000 for “local Michiganders with intellectual disabilities” by providing them with “sports & training, health & wellness, and anti-bullying education programs right in their home communities.”

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured the community taking the plunge for a great cause! See photos in the slideshow gallery featured below.