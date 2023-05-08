GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, May 4, the American Heart Association-Michigan hosted its 2023 Grand Rapids Heart Ball at “West Michigan’s premier historic event space,” the Goei Center. Also presented by the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, the goal of this event was to “raise funds to support the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.” According to AHA Michigan, the annual event also “honors survivors, patrons and volunteers.”

During the Heart Ball, guests heard from this year’s co-chairs, Mindy Seufert and Dr. Ronald Grifka, participated in a VIP reception, cocktail hour, a dinner program with a live auction, and the annual Richard M. DeVos Awards ceremony honoring two individuals furthering the mission of the American Heart Association.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck attended and captured photos of the 2023 Grand Rapids Heart Ball. View the images featured in the slideshow gallery below.