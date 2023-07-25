GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Deemed America’s fastest-growing sport, Pickleball, “which combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,” not only continues to draw in a large mass of new players but spectators as well.

From Wednesday, July 19, to Sunday, July 23, pickleball enthusiasts from West Michigan and beyond attended the Fifth Annual Grand Rapids Beer City Open presented by AHC Hospitality at Belknap Park.

With $100,000 in prize money up for grabs, spectators were invited at no cost to watch one thousand registered players, as indicated on Pickleball Brackets’ website, compete on the court!

Tournament results are displayed here, and fun photos from the tournament are featured below, courtesy of ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck.



Photo courtesy of Mike Buck, WOODTV 8/ ABC 4.





























































Save the date for the 2024 Grand Rapids Beer City Open, taking place from July 9-14!