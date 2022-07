GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Upheaval Festival, West Michigan’s “largest outdoor multiple-day rock music festival,” returned to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids on Friday, July 15, through Saturday, July 16.

This year’s lineup featured performances from over 20 acts such as Breaking Benjamin, Mudvayne, Disturbed, Three Days Grace and many more.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck snapped photos from the festival. View them in the image gallery featured below.