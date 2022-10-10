GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!

The event, which kicked off from noon to 4 pm, was hosted at Fuller Park and featured a grilled cheese competition, cheese tastings, grilled cheese for sale, live music from the Ellers, Valentiger and So Many Humans, a beer and wine tent, and a kid’s activity tent. ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck stopped by to capture photos. View the images in the slide show gallery featured below.