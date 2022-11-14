GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of Michigan’s most popular comic and art conventions, Grand Rapids Comic Con, kicked off on Friday. Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 at DeVos Place! The three-day event featured special appearances from a host of celebrities, YouTubers, cast members of well-known shows and movies, cosplayers, and panelists.

Aside from interacting with featured guests, convention-goers had the opportunity to attend film screenings, shop until they dropped at the vending hall, attend a car show, artist alley and show off their unique costumes!

Mike Buck, ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer, captured the festivities. View photos from Grand Rapids Comic Con 2022 in the slideshow gallery below.