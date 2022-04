GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, April 21, The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids hosted its Annual Awards Gala to highlight chefs positively impacting West Michigan’s culinary industry.

The Annual Awards Gala was held inside the Imperial Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel from 6 pm-8:30 pm. ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck attended to capture stunning photographs.

View in the image gallery featured below.