GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Beer lovers in West Michigan did not let the wintry weather stop them from having a fun time and having a great drink in hand at the Michigan Winter Beer Festival! The 17th Annual event hosted by the Michigan Brewers Guild returned to LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, Feb. 25.

From 1-6 pm, festivalgoers sampled more than 720 beers (nearly 90 distinct styles) from 124 breweries. In addition, the event featured live music from a group of performers, unique ice sculptures and delicious food for purchase from the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Check out all the fun by viewing the images captured by ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck.