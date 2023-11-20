GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- DeVos Place was the spot to be Thursday through Saturday as Michigan’s annual tasting event, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival, returned!

On Thursday, Nov. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 18, festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste over 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world and a variety of delicious cuisine prepared by the area’s finest restaurants, entrepreneurs and chefs.

The event also showcased products from many local businesses, food pairings, live cooking demonstrations on the Meijer Food Stage, live music and an exclusive “VIP Preview Night” to kick off the festivities.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer visited the 16th annual festival to capture the fun. View the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.