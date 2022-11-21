GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Annual tasting event, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, kicked off on Nov.18- 19 at DeVos Place. Now in its 15th year, festival goers enjoyed another weekend of tasting over 1,200 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world and a variety of delicious cuisine prepared by the area’s finest restaurants.

The event also showcased products from local businesses, food pairings and live cooking demonstrations on the Meijer Food Stage. ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck attended to capture photos of the festival! Check them out in the slideshow gallery featured below.

Cheers to great taste and a great event!