GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Another annual brew launch party in the books! On Thursday, Sept. 15, the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids hosted its 10th annual Grand Rapids ACF / GRBC brew launch event at Grand Rapids Brewing Co.

According to ACF, the three-hour event featured fresh cuisine prepared by local chefs, prizes and music. Guests could also donate funds to support the organization’s local ACF chapter, community events and scholarships.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured photos from the event. View them in the image gallery featured below!