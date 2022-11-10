GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-On Wednesday night, stars graced the “56th Annual CMA Awards” red carpet with some of their best looks! This year’s hosts, Luke Bryan, two-time Entertainer of the Year, and Peyton Manning, NFL Superstar, along with nominees Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton, and country music legend Reba McEntire, stunned in fashionable dresses, suits, and ensembles.

Check out these red carpet-looks!

THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS HOSTS LUKE BRYAN AND PEYTON MANNING (ABC)

Red carpet style at the 2022 CMA Awards:

THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – ÒThe 56th Annual CMA Awards,Ó Country MusicÕs Biggest Nightª, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) MADDIE & TAE

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

REBA MCENTIRE

KELSEA BALLERINI

DANIELLE BRADBERY

LUKE BRYAN, PEYTON MANNING

KATY PERRY

CHAPEL HART

LAINEY WILSON

LOCASH

ROSHUMBA WILLIAMS

CARLY PEARCE

ALECIA DAVIS

MADELINE EDWARDS

BOBBY BONES

SAM WILLIAMS

LITTLE BIG TOWN

RUNAWAY JUNE

LIONEL RICHIE, LISA PARIGI

JASON ALDEAN, BRITTANY ALDEAN

THOMAS RHETT, LAUREN AKINS

OLD DOMINION

MIDLAND

TYLER HUBBARD, HAYLEY HUBBARD

ERIC DECKER, JESSIE JAMES DECKER

CAROLINE BOYER, LUKE BRYAN

O.N.E. THE DUO

CAYLEE HAMMACK

WYNONNA JUDD

HILLARY SCOTT

MEGAN MORONEY

DIERKS BENTLEY

JESSICA CHASTAIN

ERIN NAPIER

ALEXA CAMPBELL

DUSTIN LYNCH

KELLEIGH BANNEN

PRISCILLA BLOCK

INGRID ANDRESS

CAITLYN SMITH

PILLBOX PATTI

VALERIE PONZIO

HARPER GRAE

CHARLIE BRYANT

ASHLEY MCBRYDE

THE BUCKLEYS

LUKE BRYAN, JAKE OWEN, PEYTON MANNING

MICHAEL MONACO

JELLY ROLL

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN

DAIRA EAMON, LILY ROSE

KAT & ALEX

(ABC) DALLAS SMITH, KRISTEN SMITH

Images provided by ABC/ABCANET