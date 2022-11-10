GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-On Wednesday night, stars graced the “56th Annual CMA Awards” red carpet with some of their best looks! This year’s hosts, Luke Bryan, two-time Entertainer of the Year, and Peyton Manning, NFL Superstar, along with nominees Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton, and country music legend Reba McEntire, stunned in fashionable dresses, suits, and ensembles.  

Check out these red carpet-looks! 

THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS HOSTS LUKE BRYAN AND PEYTON MANNING (ABC)

Red carpet style at the 2022 CMA Awards:

  • THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – ÒThe 56th Annual CMA Awards,Ó Country MusicÕs Biggest Nightª, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) MADDIE & TAE
  • CARRIE UNDERWOOD
  • REBA MCENTIRE
  • KELSEA BALLERINI
  • DANIELLE BRADBERY
  • LUKE BRYAN, PEYTON MANNING
  • KATY PERRY
  • CHAPEL HART
  • LAINEY WILSON
  • LOCASH
  • ROSHUMBA WILLIAMS
  • CARLY PEARCE
  • ALECIA DAVIS
  • MADELINE EDWARDS
  • BOBBY BONES
  • SAM WILLIAMS
  • LITTLE BIG TOWN
  • RUNAWAY JUNE
  • LIONEL RICHIE, LISA PARIGI
  • JASON ALDEAN, BRITTANY ALDEAN
  • THOMAS RHETT, LAUREN AKINS
  • OLD DOMINION
  • MIDLAND
  • TYLER HUBBARD, HAYLEY HUBBARD
  • ERIC DECKER, JESSIE JAMES DECKER
  • CAROLINE BOYER, LUKE BRYAN
  • O.N.E. THE DUO
  • CAYLEE HAMMACK
  • WYNONNA JUDD
  • HILLARY SCOTT
  • MEGAN MORONEY
  • DIERKS BENTLEY
  • JESSICA CHASTAIN
  • ERIN NAPIER
  • ALEXA CAMPBELL
  • DUSTIN LYNCH
  • KELLEIGH BANNEN
  • PRISCILLA BLOCK
  • INGRID ANDRESS
  • CAITLYN SMITH
  • PILLBOX PATTI
  • VALERIE PONZIO
  • HARPER GRAE
  • CHARLIE BRYANT
  • ASHLEY MCBRYDE
  • THE BUCKLEYS
  • LUKE BRYAN, JAKE OWEN, PEYTON MANNING
  • MICHAEL MONACO
  • JELLY ROLL
  • BAILEY ZIMMERMAN
  • DAIRA EAMON, LILY ROSE
  • KAT & ALEX
  • (ABC) DALLAS SMITH, KRISTEN SMITH

Images provided by ABC/ABCANET