GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Saturday, June 17, several Michiganders came together to honor the life of Andrew Rusticus, a former Grand Rapids Police Department officer, during the 9th annual “K9K” at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The family-friendly event/fundraiser commemorates Officer Rusticus’ life after sadly passing away “while on a training run for an open Canine Handler position with the GRPD,” event organizers shared.

During the event, participants could run or walk in a 3K or 9K race. Following both events, guests frolicked in the park, watched a K9 demonstration and enjoyed food.

Scroll through photos of the 9th annual “K9K” captured by Mike Buck in the image gallery displayed below.