This Weekend’s Top Picks!

The Power of Poison

The Grand Rapids Public Musuem’s new exhibit The Power of Poison is open for you to explore. Discover the history of Poison through human development as well as learning about poisonous creatures. There are several fun, hands on activities that makes this exhibit fun and full of learning. You can find more information here.

Living Lights Illumizoo John Ball Zoo

There are just a few weekends left for you to enjoy Living Lights an illumizoo experience at the John Ball Zoo. Get outdoors and celebrate Michigan’s fall weather and explore the animals and organisms that light up at night. Bring your family and friends for a night of fun at the zoo. You can find more information here.

Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place November 4th-6th

Calling all dinosaurs fans! Jurassic Quest is taking place this weekend at the DeVos Place. Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest dinosaur event that has something for everyone in the family. You will be able to see live animatronic dinosaurs including a T-Rex of course and a 50 ft long Megalodon! You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited Grand Rapids Art Musuem

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is an all-immersive experience that looks at the wonderful work of Jim Henson. There are over 170 historical objects including iconic puppets, costumes, photographs, annotated scripts, and many other cool artifacts. The exhibit goes until January 14th. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

More Weekend Fun!

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Public Library-Ottawa Hills Branch November 4th

Children ages 0 to 5 have a fun opportunity for Storytime put on by the Grand Rapids Public Library. The Storytime features great book selections, songs, fingerplays and some hands-on fun. This Friday the Storytime will take place at the Ottawa Hills Branch, and you can find more information here.

Storytime Kits- Grand Rapids Public Library

If you are looking for a fun way to make Storytime a little extra, then pick up your free Storytime kit from the Grand Rapids Public Library! The kit includes age-appropriate activities for both toddlers and kids. Resources are available in both English and Spanish. You can pick up your kit anytime now on until March of 2023 at any library location while supplies last! You can find more information here.

Restaurant week GR 2022

Restaurant week starts this Friday in Grand Rapids! Restaurants will be featuring special menus and there will be opportunities to win prizes. You can find more information here.

Christmas on the Ridge Artisan Market- November 5th

Sparta High School will be hosting Christmas on the Ridge, a one-day market on November 5th. Admission is $2 for those 13 years or older and proceeds will go directly to the Sparta sport boosters club. You can find more information about the market here.

Family Fun Fest RiverTown Crossings-November 5th

Family Fun Fest takes place this Saturday, November 5th from 3pm to 6pm at RiverTown Crossings. This is a fun, free event for the whole community to come out and enjoy. There will be face painting, balloon twisting, live animals, character meet and greets, music, magic shows, dance lessons and more. You can also donate a nonperishable item to the local Meals on Wheels chapter and get a free coupon for a free small popcorn at Celebration Cinema River Town! You can find more information here.

Kid 2 Kid Market Coopersville Farm Museum- November 5th

The Kid 2 Kid Market is taking place this Saturday, November 5th from 11am to 3pm. Kids 18 and under can sell items they have made or sell products similar to those you would find at a flea market. Come out and support these kids so they can buy Christmas gifts for others this year. You can find more information about the event here.

Blues Gym: Free Open Gym for Kids November 5th

Kids are invited to come out to the Kids open gym that takes place every Saturday from 11:30am to 1pm at the Blues Gym in Grand Rapids. You do not need to sign up and a waiver form is required for parents to fill out at the door. All ages and levels of fitness are welcome. You can find more information about the open gym here.

Little Leapers at Sky Zone November 5th

Join Sky Zone every Saturday for Little Leapers. Kids up to 7 years old can come out and enjoy 120 minutes of jumping, crafts and sensory activities, temporary tattoos and more. Each week is themed, and this week is farm animals. The cost is 12.99 per toddler and you can find more information about Little Leapers here.

Backyard Football Fall Classic November 5th

The Backyard Football Fall Classic takes place this Saturday, November 5th at Highlands Middle School at 10 am. This is a coed flag football tournament that is supporting a local family affected by suicide. There will be free food, fall themed family games and fun. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds go to the family. You can find more information here.

PNC Family Days Jim Henson Exhibit at Grand Rapids Art Museum

The PNC Family Days is taking place this Saturday, November 5th at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. This family days focusses in on the exhibit The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited. Activities will be themed around creating characters and stories using our imagination. Registration is not required and family days are included with general admission which will be $2 off thanks to PNC Bank. You can find more information about the family day here.

Fall and Thanksgiving Crafts November 5th

The Fall and Thanksgiving Crafts is taking place this Saturday, November 5th from 1pm to 2:30pm at the Special Olympics Center. The event is put on by the Autism Support of Kent County. This is open to anyone with autism and their family. The cost is $5 a person and you must register. You can find more information here.

Kids Zone Kent District Library Caledonia November 5th

Kids Zone at the Kent District Library is taking place this Saturday, November 5th from 10am to 11am. This is a fun time where kids get to engage and learn in interactive programs geared for them. There will be crafts, Storytime, games, and other activities. You can find more about Kids Zone here.