GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a jam-packed weekend of Halloween fun in West Michigan! Prepare your costumes and trick-or-treating baskets and check out these family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday! Here are Maranda’s top picks.

The Critter Barn’s ‘Boo at the Barn’

Join the Critter Barn for Halloween fun on the farm! This Friday (1 p.m.- 8 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), showcase your costumes, enjoy candy, animals, decorations and a walk through their “Spook-tacular Barn Trail.” Tickets for youth and adults are $8, and children two years and under receive free admission. Find more details here.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Double Feature at LMCU Ballpark

Gather your crew, lawn chairs, or blankets and head to LMCU Ballpark this Sunday, Oct. 28! Beginning at 3 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” (1 & 2) will be shown. Gates open at 2 p.m., and limited concessions will be available! View more details and ticket prices here.

‘Flick-or-Treat’ at the Getty Drive-In Theatre

It’s Halloween galore at the Getty Drive-In Theatre in Muskegon! During their “Flick-or-Treat” event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, enjoy a trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, and showings of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more to celebrate the holiday and the final weekend of their 80th season. Find more details and additional movie showings here.

‘Halloween Bash’ at Craig’s Cruisers

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Craig’s Cruisers is hosting its “Halloween Bash.” Stop by from noon to 9 p.m.! For $26, guests will receive an unlimited wristband, granting them three hours of play on exciting attractions like the Cruiser Coaster, access to the trampoline park and their buffet. There will also be a costume contest to participate in. Learn more here.

More top picks for weekend fun in West Michigan

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute’s ‘Trick-or-treating and candlelit trails’

Treat your little ones to a nature-inspired, Halloween-themed event at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings, MI! From 6:30-9 p.m., families, members and guests can enjoy trick-or-treating along a short, quarter-mile trail illuminated by candles. After exploring nature, head to the Visitor Center for snacks, crafts and warm beverages. Find information and ticketing here.

‘Trick-or-Treat’ at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Fill up your Halloween baskets with not one but two days’ worth of candy! Plus, enjoy tons of family-friendly activities. On Sunday, Oct. 29 (noon-4 p.m.) and Tuesday, Oct. 31 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating, themed crafts and more included with regular museum admission. View more event details here.

Milham Park’s ‘Halloween Forest’

Milham Park in Kalamazoo will transform into a Halloween Forest this Saturday! From 2-5 p.m., enjoy family-friendly activities, photo ops with fun characters, a costume contest, an inflatable corn maze, trick-or-treating and food. Find additional information here.

Binder Park Zoo’s lineup of Halloween fun!

Load up the car and take a trip to Binder Park Zoo in Calhoun County! This Saturday and Sunday, the Zoo will have kid-friendly activities and fun for all! Experience pumpkin painting, coloring and costume contests, and more. See more details here.

‘Trick-or-treating’ in Downtown Holland

You’re invited to enjoy two hours of trick-or-treating and family fun in Downtown Holland. On Saturday, Oct. 28, collect candy from over 50 local businesses while supplies last! Also, pay Adient on 8th Street a visit. According to Downtown Holland, they’ll be passing out stickers, candy and other fun giveaways. View the event details and the list of participating businesses here.