GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The time has come to enjoy another fun weekend in West Michigan! Between festivals, fairs and shows, there are plenty of family-fun activities and events for everyone to explore. Check out Maranda’s ideas!

MARANDA’S TOP PICKS

The West Michigan Whitecaps’ final homestand⚾

It’s the final weekend of the Whitecaps’ regular season. From Friday to Sunday, head to LMCU Ballpark to enjoy fun events like “Las Calaveras de West Michigan,” bobblehead giveaways, post-game fireworks, special promotions, and an appearance from Bluey & Bingo. Learn more here.

‘Wayland Balloon Festival’ 🎈

Don’t miss this spectacular annual hot air balloon fest at Calkins Field! The Wayland Balloon Festival runs Sept. 8-9 and features a hot air balloon show, kids’ carnival, food trucks, live entertainment, a balloon fight and glow, local vendors and a car show. Find more details here.

‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds 👟

Show your support for the largest Down syndrome awareness event in Michigan. The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is hosting its annual “Step Up for Down Syndrome” fundraiser at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 9. This event for a great cause features a solidarity walk, award presentations, carnival games, hayrides, food trucks, dance parties and more. View additional information here.

‘Chet Championship Night’ at Berlin Raceway 🏎️

Fasten those seatbelts and brace yourselves for an epic race! Saturday, Sept. 9, is championship night at Berlin Raceway. Take a trip to Berlin Fair Drive in Marne, MI, to experience this fast-paced showdown, where kids 15 and under can watch for free! Learn more here.

MORE WEEKEND FUN IDEAS

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery’s Corn Maze 🌽

Summer is still underway, but Robinette’s is giving us a head start to fall fun! Explore their 6.5-acre corn maze now through October. This year’s corn maze design is “A-maze-ing Bees: Get Lost in the Buzz About our Buzzing Friends.” See ticket prices and maze schedules here.

‘Sportsmen for Youth- Youth Day’ at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds 🎣

Treat your kids to free outdoor fun during “Youth Day” at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds. Local nonprofit Sportsmen for Youth is hosting their event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9, where kids can learn about fishing, hunting, and nature conservation and interact with police officers, firefighters, veterans and many more individuals in the community. Find the event schedule here.

Rockford’s ‘Art in the Park’ 🎨

Set those reminders to check out this popular one-day, juried art show! “Art in the Park” returns to Rockford from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Stroll through Garden Club Park to see a “variety of art for sale including jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography, pastels,” and many more items from juried Michigan artists and Rouge River Association members. Learn more details here.

Kentwood’s ‘Food Truck Festival’ 🍔

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, the City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department will host the ultimate event for food connoisseurs. Enjoy tons of delicious food from 30 vendors, beer and live music. Find more information here.

‘Los Colores de Mexico Fiesta Mexicana’ at Calder Plaza 🎉

Celebrate Mexican Independence with festive music, food and activities in Calder Plaza! “Los Colores de Mexico Fiesta Mexicana” takes place from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10. View the event details here.

‘171st Annual Allegan County Fair’ 🎪

Named one of the most popular Michigan county fairs by USA Today, the Annual Allegan County Fair is returning Friday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 16, for its 171st year! Bring the entire crew along to enjoy concerts featuring Jake Owen, Jameson Rodgers, Nelly, Trea Landon and many more. There will also be comedy and animal shows, open classes, carnival rides, a parade, a talent contest and special themed days. View all of the fun that’s in store here.

‘Monarch Day’ at John Ball Zoo 🦋

John Ball Zoo is hosting a pollinator party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9! It’s “Monarch Day,” and zoo staff will release monarch butterflies to “help improve their population to support conservation.” And, to spread awareness of these conservation efforts, several princesses will be attending! Learn more here.

Gilmore Car Museum’s ‘Ultimate Car Show’ 🚘

Car lovers, this event is for you! The Gilmore Car Museum is hosting its “6th Annual Ultimate Car Show” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9! According to the Gilmore Car Museum, the show features “pickups, 4x4s, wreckers, semis, military and emergency response vehicles.” View ticketing information and how to participate here.

Have a fantastic weekend, “Where You Live!”