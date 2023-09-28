GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s time for another weekend of family fun in West Michigan! Make the most of the beautiful weather ahead and the opportunity to explore many local happenings using Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide, featuring exciting ideas!

MARANDA’S TOP PICKS

Care Ballet presents ‘Swan Lake’ 🦢

Support talented dancers in our community by attending The Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble’s (CARE Ballet) presentation of “Swan Lake” this Saturday and Sunday at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center! The production is family-friendly, lasts one hour and showcases how “faithful true love can break the magic of an evil spell.” Learn more and purchase tickets here.

‘Fall Fest 2023′ at Kids’ Food Basket in Kent County 🍁

From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, the community is invited to attend the “2023 Fall Fest” hosted by Kids’ Food Basket. The event, which features lawn games, fall treats, activities and volunteering, will occur at the Kids’ Food Basket Farm in Grand Rapids. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at 1300 Plymouth Ave NE. Find more details and to RSVP for this free event here.

Benjamin’s Hope annual ‘Harvest Festival’ 🎃

Celebrate fall with free fun for all ages and abilities at Benjamin’s Hope! From 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, the organization will host its annual “Harvest Festival,” including hayrides, live music, games, vendors, animals, interactive activities and first responder vehicles. Learn more here.

‘International Festival of Holland’ 🌎

Learn about the various cultures of West Michigan at the “2023 International Festival of Holland” on Saturday, Sept. 30. This free and family-friendly event features authentic cuisine and live music such as Cuban jazz, Japanese drumming, Mexican folk dancing and African storytelling. Also in store is a “Children’s Fiesta” and USA Soccer “World Arena Soccer Jamboree.” Find additional details here.

Explore the final weekend of ‘ArtPrize’ 🎨

It’s hard to believe this year’s ArtPrize is ending, but it’s all the more reason to get outdoors and explore beautiful works of art and venues. View the map here, and attend upcoming events like the “ArtPrize Closing Awards Ceremony” from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29!

MORE IDEAS FOR WEEKEND FUN

‘All-Star Stunt Dogs’ at Gull Meadow Farms ⭐

Dogs are not only adorable, but they’re also very talented, and Gull Meadow Farms is putting their abilities on display! This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, America’s favorite stunt dogs, recognized from Good Morning America and the Oprah Winfrey Show, to name a few, will perform big air stunts, back-flips, handstands and more! See details here.

‘Worldwide Day of Play’ 🪁

“Worldwide Day of Play,” an annual nationwide effort encouraging kids and parents to turn off their television and play, is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 30! To celebrate, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and the Association of Children’s Museums are partnering with Nickelodeon to provide fun activities for families! All activities, including slime making, obstacle courses, balloon art and more, are free with general museum admission. Find more details here.

‘Family Open Studio’ at Cultivate 🖌️

Feeling creative after exploring ArtPrize?, release your creativity with Cultivate Arts and Education! Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can enjoy a play-based art-making session geared for both children and adults during their “Family Open Studio.” Learn more about the session here.

‘Fall Harvest Festival’ at the Muskegon Farmers Market 🌾

Between 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit the Muskegon Farmers Market for their “Fall Harvest Festival.” The community can enjoy live music, free giveaways and horse-drawn cart rides during the event! Find more details here.

Otsego ‘Creative Arts Festival’ 🎪

Prepare to have a blast this Saturday at the “Otsego Creative Arts Festival,” presented by the Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce! The free community event, happening from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., features many fun activities like an antique tractor show, car show, parades, corn hole tournament, turtle races, magic show, artists, local vendors and interactive activities. Find more details here.

Make it a fun weekend, “Where You Live!”