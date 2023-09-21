GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As we head into fall this weekend, enjoy the gorgeous weather and the start of this eventful season by getting outdoors amongst the community to attend family-friendly events and activities! Here are Maranda’s top picks for weekend fun!

MARANDA’S TOP PICKS

‘Confluence Festival’

File photo. (Courtesy Confluence Festival)

This Friday and Saturday, head to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids for the 2023 Confluence Festival! This free community event connects the worlds of art, music, science and technology and will feature an open-air jam, instrument demos from Cusack Musick, local vendors, food trucks, and a keynote address from Los Angeles musician, author and podcaster Ari Herstand. Learn more here.

‘STEAM DAY’ at John Ball Zoo

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math at John Ball Zoo’s “STEAM DAYS.” Interact with local schools and organizations through engaging and educational STEAM activities. Purchase tickets and learn more here.

Harvest Festivals

Photo courtesy of Getty images.

Embrace fall by attending Rockford’s 47th Annual Harvest Festival from Sept. 22-24 and the 13th Annual Harvest Festival in Vicksburg on Sept. 24. Enjoy fun activities like hayrides, fall crafts, live entertainment and more.

‘ArtPrize 5K Run/Walk’

Enjoy a beautiful morning walk or run through Grand Rapids while joining community members of all ages and abilities to promote health and wellness! The “ArtPrize 5K Run/Walk” takes place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Learn more and register here.

MORE IDEAS FOR WEEKEND FUN

‘JDRF One Walk’ at GVSU

Lace up your walking shoes and join JDRF for a great cause. At 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, JDRF is hosting a “One Walk” at Grand Valley State University. This event shows the world that “together, we can conquer type 1 diabetes (T1D).” Find more details here.

‘Tricks and Treats’ at Michigan’s Adventure

Halloween may be more than one month away, but Michigan’s Adventure is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting “Tricks and Treats” every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 15. From noon to 6 p.m., experience delicious seasonal treats, family-friendly activities, rides, contests and mischievous tricks! Learn more information here.

‘Detroit Auto Show’

The world-famous Detroit Auto Show concludes this Sunday! Take a trip to Detroit to experience over “20 attractions, events, and shows all about vehicles and the ever-growing technology behind them.” Find show details and ticket information here.

Merchants and Makers ‘Artisan Market’

Don’t miss an exciting free two-day event happening in downtown Grand Rapids! In collaboration with ArtPrize, Merchants and Makers is hosting an Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park! The market will include food trucks, live music and 80+ makers. Find additional details here.

Kent District Library’s ‘KDL Vibes Festival’

Join fellow music lovers in supporting West Michigan musicians and artists at the Cascade Twp. Branch of Kent District Library’s “KDL Vibes Fest” on Saturday and Sunday! Live music performances will occur in the Wisner Center and the Reference Desk. According to the Kent District Library’s website, featured artists include “Lazy Genius, Avocadsquad, Low Phase, RTRN, Hannah Rose Band, Julianne Bouwens, Ralston Bowles, Rabbit Fur, Alex Perez, J Oscar Bittinger and others.” See more details here.

Paws with a Cause’s ‘3rd Annual Retriever Fever’

Calling all dog lovers! You’re invited to PAWS with a Causes’ “3rd Annual Retriever Fever” at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23, enjoy family activities, PAWS dog demonstrations, a play area for dogs, games and giveaways. Find more details here.