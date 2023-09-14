GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We are approaching the final weekend of the summer, and many exciting events are happening throughout West Michigan to make the most of it! Between festivals, exhibits, fairs and shows, there is no doubt that a weekend loaded with family fun is on the horizon! Here are Maranda’s top picks:

MARANDA’S TOP PICKS ⭐

The opening weekend of ‘ArtPrize 2.0’

“ArtPrize,” an international art competition and cultural event, is back! Hosted in downtown Grand Rapids from Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 1, this free community event features 700 pieces of world-class art to explore. Learn all about “ArtPrize 2.0” here and check out fun events happening this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, like the “African American Art and Music Festival” and the “Food Truck Festival.”

Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta

Head to Sparta on Friday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 16, for an exciting annual tradition “representing, connecting and promoting the apple industry across the state of Michigan.” The “Michigan Apple Fest” features local vendors, fireworks, activities and games, live music and food contests. Learn more here.

‘Grand River Adventure’ at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum invites local families and community members to its “one-day, open house-style event.” “Grand River Adventure,” taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, will teach attendees about the Grand River’s past, present, and future and the efforts made to preserve it. Find more details here.

Free ‘Family Movie Days’ at the Frauenthal Center

Are you looking for a free and fun afternoon? Once a month, beginning Sunday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, May 19, 2024, the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon will host free family movies inside its theater. No tickets are required, and this Sunday at 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a showing of “How to Train Your Dragon,” rated PG. See additional information here.

MORE WEEKEND FUN IDEAS 😎

‘171st Annual Allegan County Fair’

Named one of the most popular Michigan county fairs by USA Today, the Annual Allegan County Fair returned on Friday, Sept. 8, and concludes this Saturday, Sept. 16, for its 171st year! Bring the entire crew to enjoy concerts, comedy and animal shows, open classes, carnival rides, a parade, a talent contest and special themed days. View all of the fun here.

‘Story StROLL’ at the Ada History Center

Feel inspired, be amazed and support young local kids on Saturday, Sept. 16! “Story StROLL” at the Ada History Center is “an accessible art exhibition bringing original children’s art to Ada!” Learn more here.

‘Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Exhibit’ at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

This Saturday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, travel back in time with Xavier Riddle through this interactive exhibit at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. According to the museum, the “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Exhibit” follows “Xavier, his little sister Yadina, and best friend Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary.”

Learn more about the exhibit based on the hit PBS Kids TV series here.

‘Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’ at Van Andel Arena

Start those engines! On Saturday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 17, “Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live” is happening at Van Andel Arena! See your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks like Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™ and Bigfoot®, plus the all-new Gunkster™ light up the floor in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature laser light shows, a dance party and Hot Wheels toy giveaways! Find more details and tickets here.

‘Fur Trade Encampment’ presented by the Ada Historical Society and Ada History Center

This Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17, travel back in time to over 200 years at the “Fur Trade Encampment” event in Ada. The event features special cooking demonstrations and the ability to interact with descendants of Rix Robinson, who operated the trading post in Ada between 1821 and the 1830s. Learn more here.

‘Watershed Jamboree’ presented by the Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds (LGROW)

From 3- 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, join LGROW for their family-friendly community celebration highlighting “the initiatives, groups and projects working to improve the Lower Grand River Watershed.”

The “Watershed Jamboree” will be hosted at Legacy Park in Ada and includes games, music and conversations regarding land acquisition by Ada Parks along the Thornapple River. Find additional details here.

Have a phenomenal weekend, “Where You Live!”