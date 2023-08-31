GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready for an exciting weekend in West Michigan! Labor Day is almost here, and beautiful weather is on the horizon, offering plenty of opportunities to have family fun. Check out Maranda’s ideas!
TOP PICKS FOR WEEKEND FUN
‘Fall Festival’ at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo 🎃
Ring in a new season with a fun trip to Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era, MI! On Saturday, Sept. 2, the farm is kicking off its “Fall Festival,” which runs until Tuesday, Oct.31.
With over 46+ farm attractions, a picturesque pumpkin patch and gourmet treats, there’s no doubt guests will have a blast! Purchase tickets and view the fall calendar here.
Final weekend of ‘Ice Age and Snow’ at the Grand Rapids Public Museum ❄️
It’s the final weekend to explore two summer exhibits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Transport yourself into a world of awe-inspiring discovery as you roam through “Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets” and “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact.” You can learn more about the exhibits here.
The ’60th Anniversary Show’ at the Grand Haven Musical Fountain 🎵
On Monday, Sept. 4, celebrate 60 years of the Grand Haven Musical Fountain by attending their entertaining anniversary show. During the event, which begins at 9 p.m., the Musical Fountain will reflect on 60 years on Dewey Hill through 13 songs, jokes, history and fun surprises for guests. See what else is in store here.
Labor Day events in West Michigan 🎉
West Michigan is gearing up for Labor Day with many events happening this Friday through Monday! Check out our Big 4 Guide, which lists parades, festivals and family-friendly events to attend here.
MORE IDEAS FOR WEEKEND FUN
‘8th Annual Muskegon Polish Festival’
Head to Hackley Park for the Muskegon Polish Festival on Friday and Saturday. There will be delicious Polish food, polka music, polka dancing, an area for kids and so much more! Learn more here.
‘Meerkat Mania’ at John Ball Zoo
Meerkats are taking over John Ball Zoo on Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4. Join the celebration of animals and conservation by attending this family-friendly event featuring live music, tasty food, animal activities, story times and more. Find additional details and the event schedule here.
Benjamin’s Hope Summer Concert Series
The last show included in Benjamin’s Hope Summer Concert Series takes place on Labor Day at 6 p.m.! Enjoy this free family-friendly event for all ages and abilities. Learn more here.
‘GrandCon’ at DeVos Convention Center
Gamers unite! For three days, Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, connect with fellow community gamers at “GrandCon 9.” This event is Michigan’s premiere tabletop gaming convention, where guests can play board games, card games, role-playing and miniature games, and much more. Learn all about this “fun for all ages event” here.
Children’s Entrepreneur Market in Lansing
Show your support for young entrepreneurs at a farmer’s market ran by kids! From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, shop products from local vendors and enjoy free activities like six giant inflatables, monster truck rides, a car show and prizes. Learn more here.
‘LlamaFest’ at the MSU Pavilion
A festival featuring Llama’s? Yes, it exists! On Saturday and Sunday, take a trip to the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education to watch Llama’s take on obstacle courses and dress up in costumes. The two-day festival will also include local vendors to shop and support. Find more details here.
Family Open Studio at Cultivate
Cultivate Arts and Education is hosting a “Family Open Studio.” Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can enjoy a play-based art-making session geared for both children and adults. You can learn more about the session here.
West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Lansing Lugnuts
Cheer on the West Michigan Whitecaps as they face the Lansing Lugnuts this Friday, Saturday and Sunday! See the schedule and game times here.