GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s finally starting to feel like fall! Leaves are changing, temperatures are lowering, and West Michigan neighborhoods are filled with autumn decor. Have family fun this season by attending festive events and activities around town. Here are Maranda’s top picks!

Top Picks for Weekend Fun

‘Fall Fest’ in Holland

This Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, attend Downtown Holland and Holland Farmers Market’s annual “Fall Fest!” This year’s event will be bigger than ever before. Enjoy professional pumpkin carving, an artisan market featuring 85 local vendors, tulip planting, live music, face painting, games and more. View the event schedule here.

‘Red Flannel Festival’ in Cedar Springs

One of the longest-running festivals in Michigan, the “Red Flannel Festival” in Cedar Springs, returns on Saturday, Oct. 7! Participate in a flag-raising ceremony, carnival bingo, a book sale, flapjack breakfast, a pie eating contest, a children’s parade, and more to celebrate 84 years of this community event! View details here.

Zeeland’s ‘Pumpkinfest’

Zeeland is turning 175, and what better way to celebrate than attending a community fall-favorite! The Zeeland “Pumpkinfest” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 6 and ends Saturday, Oct. 7, and this year’s theme is “Out of this World.” Check out the fun schedule of 20+ events and activities here.

BIGGBY’s 3rd Annual ‘B The One 5K Walk/Run’

Lace-up your sneakers for a fantastic cause! On Sunday, Oct. 8, BIGGBY COFFEE is hosting its annual “B the One 5K Walk/Run” to raise awareness of mental health issues. The event occurs from 10 a.m. to noon in Millennium Park, and proceeds will benefit iUnderstand Love Heals. See the event details and register here.

More Top Picks for Weekend Fun

‘Boo Bash’ at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

From 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan is hosting its annual “Boo Bash!” Stop by the office with your kids, family and friends to meet princesses and superheroes, enjoy delicious donuts, cider, and facepainting at no cost. Find more details here.

‘Urban Hay Day’ in Hudsonville

Plan a fun day with your family this Saturday! Stop by downtown Hudsonville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for “Urban Hayday!” This thrilling event features cider, donuts, hay and pony rides, a cornhole tournament, dancing, pumpkin painting, a happy hour for adults and more activities. Find a list of the scheduled activities here.

‘Trick or Treat Trail’ at Lamar Park

Halloween may be a few weeks away, but there’s no such thing as showing off your costume too early, especially during spooky season! Join the City of Wyoming Parks & Recreation for its “Trick-or-Treat Trail” at Lamar Park. From 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 7, jump in bounce houses, snack on candy, interact with superheroes, get your face painted and more. Learn about this free family-friendly event here.

‘Dogs & Donuts’ at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm Market

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., pay Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm a visit and bring your furry friends along! Local businesses will offer treats, accessories, photo ops, giveaways, games and more. The event is free for people, but a $5 charge applies for each dog. Proceeds will support the Bissell Pet Foundation’s mission of ending pet homelessness. View event details here.

‘Fall Festival’ in Ada Village

Celebrate fall in Ada Village during the community’s annual “Fall Festival” on Friday, Oct. 6. From 4-7 p.m., have fun while enjoying live music, a photo booth, corn hole, crafts at the Ada History Center, a flower booth, a native animal booth and pumpkin painting. Find additional festival details here.