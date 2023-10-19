GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan, you know the drill! The weekend is approaching, and it’s time to treat yourselves to family-friendly activities and events throughout the area. Check out Maranda’s list of ideas to craft a fun-filled itinerary!

Top picks for weekend fun in West Michigan ⭐

‘Jurassic World Live’ at Van Andel Arena

Get ready for a live-action adventure! Dinosaurs will roam wild and free during “Jurassic World Live” at Van Andel Arena. From Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22, see Blue, T-Rex and more of your favorite dinos come to life. View more information and purchase tickets here.

‘Kalamazoo Reptile Expo’

Are you a fan of reptiles and small exotic animals? If so, the “Kalamazoo Reptile Expo” at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center is the place to be this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Roam through 20,000 sq ft of expo space featuring a variety of animals, reptiles and pet supplies to take home. Find more details and recurring expo dates here.

‘Treats and Trails’ at the Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland

Join the Outdoor Discovery Center for a scenic, safe and fun walk along its trails. This family-friendly event, occurring from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, features games, sweet treats and wildlife encounters. Costumes are encouraged, and more details and ticket pricing are listed here.

‘Zoo Goes Boo’ at John Ball Zoo

Get into the spooky spirit at John Ball Zoo! “Zoo Goes Boo” is underway and features Halloween decorations, twisted treat stations, animals, live entertainment, and trick-or-treating for guests and families! View all of the fun in store for the community here.

More ideas for weekend fun in West Michigan 🎉

Join the tailgate party at Binder Park Zoo

Fall fun is in the air at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek! On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the zoo is hosting a tailgate party in preparation for the University of Michigan and Michigan State University’s upcoming football match!

During the event, families can watch an animal predict the game-winner, enter a wild coloring contest for a family pass to the zoo and much more. Find all the details here!

Post Family Farm’s ‘Fun Farm Days’ and ‘Saturday Fall Festivals’

Embrace harvest season at Post Family Farm in Hudsonville, MI! The old-fashioned farm setting is a fun place to visit on the weekdays and weekends! From noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, enjoy “Fun Farm Days” featuring hayrides to the pumpkin patch, farm animals, giant tube slides, a corn maze, a nature trail, a ninja course and more.

On Saturdays, attend the “Saturday Fall Festival,” which includes a pumpkin train ride, gopher tunnels, a kids’ activity area with games, pony rides, pumpkin painting and much more. Find all activities, prices and times here.

‘Malloween’ at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is already celebrating the spooktacular holiday! On Saturday, Oct. 21, visitors can participate in a fun, family-friendly event, “Malloween!” There will be trick-or-treating opportunities and goodie bags for the first 2,000 children (12 and under) wearing costumes. Learn more here.

‘Hallowee-Ones’ at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park Celebrate Halloween at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park this Friday! Their “Hallowee-Ones” event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and includes fun songs, stories, games and crafts. Learn more here.

‘Twin Lake Arts and Crafts Festival’ in Muskegon

Enjoy eight hours of fall fun and supporting local at the Pickers Patch’s first annual “Twin Lake Arts and Crafts Festival” on Saturday, Oct. 21. Between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can explore 30 local vendors, food trucks and bounce houses. Learn about this family-friendly event with free admission here.

‘Apple Butter Festival’ in Lansing

Head to the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing for the Apple Butter Festival! The two-day event, happening this Saturday and Sunday, celebrates Michigan’s fall harvest and traditions through live music, demonstrations, cider, donuts, pumpkins and tons of apple butter. Find more details here.

‘Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed’ at Ingham County Fairgrounds

“Jack O’ Lanterns Unleased” has returned for its third year at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason, MI! What’s in store for the unique display? Between Oct. 19-Oct. 29, take a stroll through 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating a half-mile walk. Carvings include farm animals, dinosaurs, sea life and much more. Find details and ticket prices here.