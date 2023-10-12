GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Maranda may be currently exploring the Netherlands, but she’s keeping us in the loop of ways to have family fun in West Michigan! Find exciting events to attend and activities to do using these top picks.

Top picks for weekend fun in West Michigan

‘Zoo Goes Boo’ at John Ball Zoo

Get into the spooky spirit at John Ball Zoo! “Zoo Goes Boo” is back and features Halloween decorations, twisted treat stations, animals, live entertainment, and trick-or-treating for guests and families! View all of the fun in store for the community here.

Final weekend of ‘Tricks and Treats’ at Michigan’s Adventure

Halloween is creeping up, and Michigan’s Adventure is offering a head start on celebrating the holiday by hosting “Tricks and Treats!” From noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, experience delicious seasonal treats, family-friendly activities, rides, contests and mischievous tricks! Learn more information here.

Gilmore Car Museum’s ‘DeutscheMarques Oktoberfest and Color Tour’

Head to the Gilmore Car Museum for a family fun day on Saturday, Oct. 14! The Museum is hosting it’s “DeutscheMarques Oktoberfest and Color Tour,” including a costume contest, German car color tour, German food, beverages for adults, and performances from the DeutscheMarques Oom-Pah band. Learn more here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum’s ‘Bugs’ exhibit

Curious about insect behavior and biology? From Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 4, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will offer visitors an up-close look through its new exhibit, “Bugs.” This fully immersive exhibit showcases the genius of bugs and features large-scale bug models and hands-on science. Find additional information here.

More ideas for weekend fun in West Michigan

‘Fall Harvest Day’ at Adventure Point

From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, join Adventure Point in Grand Rapids for its “Fall Harvest Day.” While admission is free, guests can take on climbing, archery, ziplining and paintball targets by purchasing an activity wristband for $5. Find more event details here.

Deep Roots Produce’s corn maze (MSU vs. UofM themed)

Attention Michigan State and University of Michigan fans! Deep Roots Produce is inviting you to complete its 10-acre corn maze featuring the mascots and logos of each team. View ticket prizing and corn maze scheduling here.

Pottery Painting, Potter’s Wheel and Wood Signs at The Mud Room

Unleash your creativity and inner artist at The Mud Room in Grand Rapids! Walk-ins are available this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, where guests can participate in open studio activities, classes, and events, including pottery painting, potter’s wheels, wood signs and glass fusing. View more details and studio hours here.

Post Family Farm’s ‘Fun Farm Days and Saturday Fall Festivals’

Embrace harvest season at Post Family Farm in Hudsonville, MI! The old-fashioned farm setting is a fun place to visit on the weekdays and weekends! From noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, enjoy “Fun Farm Days” featuring hayrides to the pumpkin patch, farm animals, giant tube slides, a corn maze, a nature trail, a ninja course and more. On Saturdays, attend the “Saturday Fall Festival,” which includes a pumpkin train ride, gopher tunnels, a kids’ activity area with games, pony rides, pumpkin painting and much more. Find all activities, prices and times here.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park’s ‘Park Before Dark’

Don’t miss a thrilling Halloween party at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park! On Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 6 p.m.), enjoy candy, swag, treats, coupons, and trinkets from local vendors and more family-friendly activities. Purchase tickets and learn more here.

‘Toy Haven’ at the Holland Civic Center Place

This Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., experience “Toy Haven” at the Holland Civic Center Place. Kids 11 and under receive free admission, and the event includes toys, pops, collectibles, sports cards, comics, anime, arts, crafts and LEGOs. Find more information here.

Family Fun Night: Smashing Pumpkins at the Muskegon Museum of History & Science

Take a trip to the Muskegon Museum of History & Science this Friday, Oct. 13! Enjoy pumpkin-themed activities like painting, and flinging pumpkins using a trebuchet, and a pumpkin carving contest from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for Muskegon residents and $5 for non-residents. See more details here.