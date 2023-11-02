GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Let’s ring in the first weekend of November with some family fun, shall we? If you’re looking for memorable and thrilling events and activities to explore in West Michigan, Maranda has you covered. Check out her top picks!

‘Cultural Heritage Festival’ at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

It’s time to celebrate the City of Grand Rapids’ diverse cultures! This Saturday, visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to experience their annual “Cultural Heritage Festival.”

The event features art, food, music, and unique presentations from over 40 local West Michigan organizations representing various cultures and traditions.

Find all the details here.

‘Grand Rapids Comic-Con’

Children, teens, adults and families of all ages are invited to have the time of their lives at the 2023 Grand Rapids Comic-Con. Hosted from November 3-5 at DeVos Place, the convention features fan panels, cosplay, gaming, film festivals, a car show, kids’ activities, and so much more.

Learn more here.

‘Find your Voice: A National Writing’ event at the Gerald R. Ford Museum

Michael Hyacinthe, co-creator of Wimee’s Words, is attending the Gerald R. Ford Museum’s “Find your Voice: A National Writing” event at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, and you should, too! This event is for children of all ages and features a book signing and appearance from Wimee.

Grand Rapids Symphony presents ‘Coco in Concert’

If you loved Disney’s “Coco” on screen, then you’ll enjoy the Grand Rapids Symphony’s cover of Michael Giacchino’s “beautiful musical score.” Grab your tickets to see ‘Coco in Concert’ at DeVos Performance Hall on November 3-4.

View prices and concert schedules here.

Peppa Pig at Miller Auditorium

Peppa Pig is hosting the ultimate sing-a-long party at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo this Saturday! The one-hour show is an interactive musical adventure you won’t want to miss, especially the little ones. Purchase your tickets and learn more information here.

Tickets to ‘Dear Santa’ at Gull Meadow Farms go live

It’s hard not to think about Christmas and winter when West Michigan just experienced signs of the season–snow! If you’re in the holiday spirit, then you’ll want to mark your calendars. Gull Meadow Farms in Richland, MI, is hosting its “Dear Santa” event on November 25-26 and December 2-3, but tickets go on sale this Saturday.

View ticket pricing and the magical fun in store for attendees here.

‘Drop-in Studio: Textured Trays’ at the Grand Rapids Art Museum

Ready to roll up your sleeves to make art? Unleash your creativity at the Grand Rapids Art Museum's "Drop-in Studio." From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday, create textured take-home trays inspired by the works of Vick Quezada. The workshop is for all ages and abilities.

Grand Rapids Restaurant Week

There’s a reason why Grand Rapids is known as a foodie city! Whether it’s a beverage, meal, or dessert, the city offers fine cuisine and creations for every palette. On Friday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 11, residents and visitors alike can get a taste of what the area offers during Restaurant Week. Come hungry, purchase your digital pass, and explore participating restaurants and establishments here.

Get your shopping on at these holiday markets:

The holiday season is near, and these places are giving you a head start on holiday shopping. Here are a few markets to explore this weekend: