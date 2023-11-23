GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The long holiday weekend is here, and it’s time to have family fun! Since November is also National Gratitude Month, let’s appreciate the ability to explore many activities and events across West Michigan. Here are Maranda’s top picks!

Top Picks for Weekend Fun in West Michigan

The Gilmore Car Museum’s ‘Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience’

Experience the world of winter magic at the Gilmore Car Museum’s “Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience,” kicking off on Friday, Nov. 24 and running until Friday, Dec. 30! Guests can enjoy visits with Santa, holiday activities and crafts, themed treats, gift shopping, festive exhibits, light displays and more.

View the list of activities, ticket prices and event details here.

CARE Ballet presents: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

CARE Ballet’s 2023-2024 season is underway, and on Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26, the community can take delight in a West Michigan tradition. Watch performances of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” featuring traditional holiday music, magical toys, and an appearance from Santa.

Performances occur at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. Learn more here.

Gull Meadow Farms’ ‘Walk Through the Lights’ outdoor experience

Gull Meadow Farms is getting into the Christmas spirit! This Saturday and Sunday, take a “Walk Through the Lights,” an illuminated experience featuring a choreographed light show, a petting farm, staged spots, decorated greenhouses and more.

The outdoor experience concludes Saturday, Dec. 23. Find more details here.

‘Christmas and Holiday Traditions from Around the World’ at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

A hallmark exhibition has returned to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids! Celebrate cultures and global traditions by exploring the University of Michigan Health-West’s annual exhibit, including 46+ stunning displays, presentations and Christmas trees. On Sunday, Santa makes an exciting visit with his reindeer!

The display is ongoing until Jan. 7, 2024. View more information here.

Muskegon Museum of Art’s ‘Teddy Bear Trail’

Take a stroll on a festive holiday trail in Downtown Muskegon! From 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, the Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a “Teddy Bear Trail” and encouraging families to bring their favorite bear or stuffed animals and enjoy donuts, teddy bear check-ups and adoptions, hot cocoa, candy canes and a visit from Santa Claus.

An advanced ticket purchase ($5 per person) is required. Learn more here.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s ‘Thanksgiving Break Play Days’

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting “Thanksgiving Break Play Days!” Let your little ones roam free, and explore fun activities and interactive zones. View play date times here.

‘Kids, Crafts and Critters’ at the Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, visit the Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center for tons of family fun! In addition to optional holiday soap-making, there will be interactive activities. View the event page here.

‘Kentwood Turkey Trail’ at East Paris Nature Park

Get some fresh air and celebrate Thanksgiving by strolling through Kentwood’s Turkey Trail in two locations. See how many turkeys you can spot and take a selfie with your favorite to be entered into a fun giveaway. The Turkey Trail is ongoing until November 28. Learn more here.

Letters to Santa in Hackley Park

Muskegon is embracing the holiday season with a lineup of festive events. In addition to their Teddy Bear Trail, Festival of Wreaths, Holiday Tours and Community Christmas Tree Lighting, kids can write letters to Santa Claus in Hackley Park. Stop by this free community event from 5-5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more here. There will also be an opportunity to meet Santa earlier in the day!

Downtown Spring Lakes’ ‘2023 Winter Fest’

Fall is still underway, but Spring Lake is hosting a “Winter Fest” downtown! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and features wagon rides, fun games, giveaways, food truck vendors, live music and more. Find more details here.

Make it a great weekend, “Where You Live!”