GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Tons of weekend fun is on the horizon in West Michigan! Head outdoors to explore unique attractions and activities for the entire family.

Need ideas? Add Maranda’s top picks to your itinerary and make it an eventful Friday, Saturday and Sunday, “Where You Live!”

Gentex Santa Parade in Downtown Grand Rapids

The 2022 Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck//WOOD TV8)

Santa Claus is coming to Downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday! Join the community at 10 a.m. for the parade, which begins at Lyon Street and Monroe Ave!

If you can’t attend the parade this year, tune into the WOOD TV8 Live Desk to watch it online. Learn more here.

John Ball Zoo’s final weekend of the season

Squeeze in a visit to John Ball Zoo, where admission is currently 50% off! Closing Day for the 2023 season is this Sunday, Nov. 19, so there are still a few days to explore the wonders of wildlife. Plan your visit here. Are you interested in winning a 2024 Family Membership? Enter our contest, now through Nov. 19 here.

Battle Creek Community Foundation’s free holiday movie premiere

The Battle Creek Community Foundation is getting into the holiday spirit with a fun and free family event and inviting the community to experience this magical time of year by attending the premiere of their first full-length holiday movie called “Bonnies Adventures in the Pastry Kingdom,” at the Kool Family Community Center.

In addition to enjoying the film, guests can interact with the puppets, receive gifts and surprises and indulge in free peppermint popcorn to take home. Learn more here.

Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market

It’s never too early to get your Christmas shopping on! Beginning Friday, Nov.17, through Saturday, Dec. 23, head to the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids to experience “West Michigan’s largest traditional European Christmas Village.” The Christkindl Markt will offer artisan gift and food vendors, live entertainment and family fun for everyone!

Find more details here.

Holiday Kerstmarkt and Open House in Downtown Holland

And the holiday shopping continues in Downtown Holland! The city’s outdoor European-style market, “Kerstmarkt,” kicks off Saturday, Nov. 18, and runs until Saturday, Dec. 16. Located at the 8th Street Marketplace at the corner of 8th Street and Pine Ave, the Christmas market features artisan demonstrations, food and festive holiday items.

Learn more information here.

Battle Creek Christmas Parade

The Battle Creek community is getting into the holiday spirit from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18! Attend their 2023 Christmas Parade, kicking off at the corner of Washington Ave and Champion St., to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. View more details here.

Kiddie Time at the GR Skate and Event Center

Lace-up those rollerskates! From Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, the GR Skate and Event Center is hosting “Kiddie Time,” where all kids skate for $5 (includes any rental) and parents skate for free! Find more details here.

Family movie day at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon

Photo courtesy of the Frauenthal Center/Theater.

Are you looking for a free and fun afternoon? Once a month, until May 19, 2024, the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon will host free family movies inside its theater. No tickets are required, and this Sunday at 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a showing of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” rated PG. See additional information here.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Community send-off at Jenison High School

The Jenison High School Marching Band is gearing up to take their musical talents to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, but not before hosting a fun community send-off. At 3 p.m. this Saturday, join the school for a special performance of their parade sequence/musical selections.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to support and celebrate these students! Learn more here.

Make it a great weekend, “Where You Live!”