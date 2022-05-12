GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is officially here and that means there is all kinds of family fun happening around West Michigan. From city to lakeshore there is surely something that your whole family will love. Not only is it the final weekend for Tulip Time fun, the Amway River Bank Run is taking to the greets of Downtown Grand Rapids. All of that an more is happing this weekend. Maranda has compiled a list of the top family fun destinations this weekend. Take a look:

Tulip Time Festival Tulip Time is back in Downtown Holland and there is so much to see an do with the entire family. Check out all of the beautiful Tulip Displays, some of which are totally free. Plus, Tulip Time is a week full of great activities, parades, tours, delicious food, culture and so much more. Don’t miss this annual celebration kicking off this weekend

45th Amway River Bank Run The Amway River Bank Run is back for its 45th year! After several reschedules from the pandemic participants, families and spectators will once again fill the streets of downtown. Whether your participating or supporting there is something for you to do at this years race! Stand along the course and cheer on runners at the make their way across the finish line.

Koala Habitat Opens at John Ball Zoo The John Ball Zoo has officially welcomed the new Koala to their habitat. Starting this weekend, families can come meet the Koala and learn all about this new animal. For the first time a Michigan zoo has Koala for families to learn about and enjoy. Now is your chance to experience this awesome opportunity.

Kids Day at the West Michigan Whitecaps West Michigan Whitecaps are welcoming families to enjoy Family Day presented by Halen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The first 1,000 kids eat completely free, plus there will be all kinds of fun opportunities for kids and families to interact and have a whole lot of fun.

Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo is welcoming families can this weekend for their opening day. Starting Friday, Lewis Farms will be open daily with varying hours. Explore all of their fun offerings including meeting some really unique animals including a sloth and giraffe. All that and more kicks off this weekend! Don’t miss it!

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Paw Patrol. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Explore the art museum this weekend and check out their Drop-in studio classes that feature unique ways to understand some of their collection through creating your own art. Fabric Cityscapes will allow you to use different paper and fabrics to create your own masterpiece.

It is opening weekend for the Main Season of Fulton Street Farmers Market and even more importantly they are celebrating 100 years! This weekend you can head out to the farmers market to celebrate with them. They will have all kinds of unique and delicious treats to pick up while you’re there. Check out their website for more details on specific vendors and times.

This May, Air Zoo members and GRAM members enjoy reciprocal benefits the entire month. What does this mean? GRAM Members may present their member card for free admission to the Air Zoo upon entry and vise versa! This is a great time to become a member at one or both of these locations if you are not already!

Start you engines and head to the Getty Drive-In this weekend. Some family fun movies are hitting the big screen and it is the perfect weekend to enjoy these movies at the Drive-In. Families can enjoy delicious popcorn and snacks from the concessions, swing on the monkey bars and enjoy a movie outside. This is the first weekend of the season and the weather couldn’t be better. Check it out!