GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is here and that means it is time to have some fun with the family. There are great activities taking place across West Michigan that family members of all ages are sure to enjoy! If you’re looking for something extra fun then check out Maranda complete list of weekend family fun!

This wildly popular children’s book has been adapted for the stage. Families can expect an imaginative theatrical adventure that features two of the best things: Dragons and Tacos. What happens when you invite a flock of dragons to a taco party with spicy jalapeno salsa? You’ll have to buy tickets to one of the performances to find out. Show times are available this weekend and next.

The butterflies are officially at the gardens now through April 30th. Families can explorer 60 different butterfly species as they navigate through the gardens. Butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will once again take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This experience is included with general admission, see Hours & Rates here.

Head to DeVos Place this weekend because West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 43rd season! With 11 feature gardens, 5 free seminar stages and nearly 300 local businesses featuring every product and service you’ll ever need. Buy your tickets online and check out the fun now through Sunday.

Grand Rapids World of Winter is offering up all kinds of family fun now through March 6. Families can enjoy the Ice Park, music, games, food and especially all of the wonderful art installations spread throughout the city. You can check out a few of Maranda’s favorites including the Light Maze, Bunnies of Intrude and so much more. Check out a map on the World of Winter website and see all of this years illuminating Art pieces.

Courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Museum

Dinosaurs are flying into Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend and families can take a step back in time to learn all about them. The exhibition includes life-size models, captivating videos, and interactive exhibits that will take families on the journey of the Pterosaurs! Plus, visitors can “pilot” two species of flying pterosaurs over prehistoric landscapes!

New gourmet shake shop, Bad Habit, located in Grand Haven is having their grand opening this Friday! These delicious shakes feature larger than life creations topped with donuts, cakes, twinkies and more. There is something for everyone so be sure to bring the whole family out.

If you’re looking for a warmer weekend activity the Indoor Winter Market is returning this Saturday, March 5 from 9 AM to 1 PM in the Marketside Room of the Civic Center Place. Families can enjoy all of the fresh foods and produce that is featured at the summer Farmers Market. Pick up fresh vegetables for your warm winter soup or even a hot chocolate or pastry. Find it all this weekend at the indoor Famers Market in Holland.

Tap a Tree with the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids. This Saturday from 1 – 2:30 PM families can head to the center and larn all ago accessing maple syrup right from the source. Sugar brushing season has begun and Blandford Nature Center is excited to teach you everything that you need to know.

If you’re in the mood to get crafty this weekend the Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting Drop-In Studio classes where you can practice the art of collaging. Get crafty and inspired by all of the beautiful art on display at the museum!

Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins take the ice this weekend at Van Andel Arena. Bring the whole family out to cheer them on as they take on the Iowa Wild. Enjoy tasty hot dogs and other arena treats while you’re there. And of course be sure to say “hi” to Griff the mascot.

If you’re looking for some outdoor movie fun, head to the Studio Park Piazza to enjoy their Movies on the Piazza series as part of World of Winter celebrations. This weekend there are a number of movies that everyone can enjoy including the movie Spies in Disguise. This great, kid-friendly movie tells a story of some undercover spies that is great for the whole family.

If you want to do something sticky and sweet this weekend head to Kalamazoo Nature Center for their Maple Sugar Festival. Families can enjoy everything from a Maple Syrup Pancake Breakfast, story telling, hikes, tours and more! Enjoy this family fun this weekend only!