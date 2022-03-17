GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some big family fun. There are some really great happenings going on across West Michigan this weekend and Maranda has complied her list of picks! If you’re looking for some fun for your family this weekend – check it out!

Hockey Games

Calling all hockey-lovers! This is your weekend to enjoy some family fun at the ice arena. Two of West Michigan’s favorite teams are taking the ice to bring some great hockey your their fans. You can enjoy Grand Rapids Griffins Games this Friday and Saturday and the Kalamazoo K-Wings will take the ice all weekend long.

While the Griffins take the ice both Friday and Saturday, Friday is an extra special game. Van Andel Institute is hosting their annual Purple Game with the Grand Rapids Griffins where families have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy some extra special fun!

You can enjoy the K-Wings Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend as they take on two different teams. Check out their website to see how you can get tickets from your family and cheer on the K-Wings all weekend long.

Courtesy of GettyImages

The circus is coming to town at the Curious Kids Museum fro Spring Break and every Saturday is Family Day. Families can enjoy all kinds of circus fun. Kids can enjoy balance beam activities, scarf juggling and so much more. The activities are STEM-based helping children to learn and grown while they play. More fun activities can be enjoyed by families through the remaining days of Spring Break.

Kalamazoo Civic Theaters’ Penguin Project is presenting School House Rock Live Jr. this weekend. The Penguin Project is a great program for kids and adults with special needs to find involvement in their community. Families can enjoy their amazing production of a fun, family-friendly show that is full of fun learning opportunities.

St. Patrick’s Day Fun

The St. Patrick’s Day fun continues into the weekend with several fun activities going on around Grand Rapids and along the lakeshore. Families can enjoy delicious food, song dance and leprechaun hunts as they celebrate this fun holiday.

Have some fun in Rockford this weekend. Bring the whole family out to enjoy some green, Irish fun including putt putt golf, bagpipes and more. Plus, families can continue their hunt for leprechauns throughout Rockford. This is a great event for all ages and gives families the opportunity to experience new music and fun; and it is all taking place this Saturday from 12 PM – 8 PM in Downtown Rockford.

Bring the St. Patrick’s Day fun to the Ice with this unique event. This Saturday families can have some fun with Ice bumper cars, skating, hot concessions, and one free craft per kid at Garden Ice Arena. From 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM families can enjoy this event! Bring the whole family out because they are sure to enjoy this holiday fun on ice!

Courtesy of GettyImages

It is your last chance to Look for Lucky the Leprechaun at Fellinlove Farm in Holland. Kids of all ages will enjoy the chance to search for gold, meet St. Patrick’s Day Unicorns and watch the animal parade. All this and more, this Saturday from 2 PM – 4 PM at Fellinlove Farm! Don’t miss this fun before it is all over!

Calling all Mama’s! THis weekend is your chance to connect, inspire and grown with other moms in the area. This is a great way to learn and share experiences with other moms and help you seen, heard and supported. This Saturday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM at the Grand Haven Community Center moms can choose from 9 different break our sections and shop at the Mama Shop.

Courtesy of GettyImages

Reserve your spot at Lowes Workshop. This month, kids have the opportunity to put the DIY skills to the test to build a tabletop Shoot the Moon Kit. This fun project can be enjoyed over and over as they can challenge their friends at this fun, interactive game that is great for all ages. Visit the Lowes website to reserve your spot at one of the workshops at select locations.

In celebration of March is Literacy Month, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting Science Saturday in partnership with the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Children have the opportunity to learn all about becoming an astronaut through a fun training program accompanied by a story time. Families can enjoy this fun event on Saturday at 10 AM.

Sap is flowing and the sugar house is steaming at the Van Raalte Farm. It is Maple Sugar Time at the farm and families can head out this Saturday from 11 AM – 3 PM to help tap trees, gather sap, and boil down the Maple Syrup. This activity is great for kids of all ages and there will even be some tasty maple snacks to try.

Forest Hills Central presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella this weekend. Families can enjoy a pre show meet and greet with Olivia Grace Princess company and then enjoy this enchanting presentation of a fairytale classic. For ticketing information visit the Forest Hills Performing Art Center website. Tickets will be sold separately so make sure you buy tickets to both experiences to take part in the meet & greet and show!

Courtesy of GettyImages

The Gilmore Car Museum is welcoming families out this weekend for the Hoods Up! experience. This is the your last chance to experience a close look at the engines of all of the gilmore vehicles. The opportunity to check out Hoods Up! Engines on Display is included in your regular admission. You can also enjoy a tour of the Ford and Shelby vehicle engines this Saturday at 1PM.

The Miller Auditorium presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this weekend. Tickets are still available for this Friday and the two Saturday shows, This classic take of Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket, Oompa-Loompas and more will dazzle the stage with fun songs, colors and lights. Bring the whole family out for this fun theatrical experience.