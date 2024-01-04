GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Celebrate the first weekend of the New Year with tons of family fun! Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide is filled with affordable events and activities to explore, making for the perfect memories to create with loved ones. Here’s what’s happening Friday, Jan.5 through Sunday, Jan. 7:

TOP PICKS FOR WEEKEND FUN ⭐

‘Holiday Mega Splash’ at the Holland Aquatic Center

Stay warm indoors this weekend by enjoying 80-degree temperatures and tons of family fun at the Holland Aquatic Center. Through Sunday, Jan. 7, guests can enjoy the center’s “Holiday Mega Splash” featuring access to the Splash Zone, Iceberg, water inflatables, teen and youth ziplines, diving boards, Warm Zone (hot tubs and sauna), lazy river and the 50M pool.

A HAC membership isn’t required. Purchase a single visit pass to join in on the fun. Learn more here.

Paper Lantern Building at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Families can unleash their creativity this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. The Museum is hosting a “Family Drop-In Paper Lantern Building” event where guests can learn how to make a paper lantern for an upcoming event parade, “Luminary Light Night,” on January 12.

No registration is required, all abilities are welcome, and a lantern kit is provided with Museum admission. Find more details here.

Open ice skating at the Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon

Get your ice skating on at the Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon! On the first Sunday of every month through March, the City of Muskegon Parks & Recreation Department is offering open skating from 1-2:30 p.m.

Skating costs $5 per person/ $3 for skate rentals. Learn more information here.

Grand Rapids Gold at Van Andel Arena

Don’t miss two epic happenings at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. This Friday and Sunday, the Grand Rapids Gold will have home games, and Sunday is Star Wars Day! View more details here.

MORE IDEAS FOR WEEKEND FUN 🥳

Indoor Farmers Market returns in Holland

Holland Farmers Market Indoor Market. (Courtesy Holland Farmers Market via Kara de Alvare)

This Saturday, the Holland Farmers Market’s annual indoor market returns to the Holland Civic Center! From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop and support local by purchasing fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more from 20+ farmers and vendors.

The market is held every first and third Saturday of each month through April. Learn more here.

Winter Adventure Walk at Frederik Meijer Gardens

(Photo by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

Learn about the shape and motions of trees and observe sculptures inside the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. On Wednesdays-Fridays (10:30-11:30 a.m.) through February 23, the sculpture park is hosting “Winter Adventure Walks,” perfect for kids! Find more details here.

K-Wings ‘Top Gun Night’

Don’t miss a fun evening at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo! At 7 p.m. this Friday, the K-Wings will compete against the Cincinnati Cyclones, and it’s also “Top Gun Night.” The first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of limited-edition K-wings aviator sunglasses. View more information here.

Free Movie Weekend at Kent Theatre

Enjoy a free showing of “Free Willy” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Kent Theatre! View times and additional information here.

Family Day at MSU’s Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum

Architect Zaha Hadid’s Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan on July 30, 2019. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Gather the family and head to the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Family Day” is taking place and features unique exhibits and hands-on activities. All ages are welcome to this free event, and registration is encouraged. See additional details here.

Make it a fun weekend, “Where You Live!” ✨