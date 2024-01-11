GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Looking for ways to “wintertain” yourself this weekend in West Michigan? Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide features events and activities for the entire family! Here’s what’s happening Friday, Jan.12 through Sunday, Jan. 14:

TOP PICKS FOR WEEKEND FUN ⭐

World of Winter begins in Downtown Grand Rapids

World of Winter 2023 opening weekend. (Mike Buck//WOOD TV8)

“The largest winter festival in the U.S.,” is returning to our backyard. World of Winter kicks off in Grand Rapids this Friday, Jan. 12, and ends Sunday, March 10. Explore 30 art installations, 81 ice sculptures and tons of family-friendly events. View everything in store here.

Grand Rapids Griffins ‘Heroes and Villains Night’

Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Griffins

You’ve seen heroes and villains in movies, and now you can see them in person at Van Andel Arena. This Saturday at 7 p.m. is “Heroes and Villains Night” as the Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Rockford IceHogs. Learn more here.

Frosty Festivities in Downtown Kalamazoo

Winter is underway, and Kalamazoo is making the most of this season by hosting frosty fun for the community. This Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., attend “Ice in the Zoo,” an event by Downtown Kalamazoo shops offering ice sculptures, winter sports demos, ice carving demonstrations, music, warming stations, hot cocoa, and more. Find additional details here.

Winter Wonderland at FellinLove Farm

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fellinlove Farm in Holland invites the community to its “Winter Wonderland” this Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Enjoy winter scenery along the farm’s 3/4-mile nature trail illuminated with lights and winter creatures, interact with animals and more. A $5 donation per person is encouraged. Learn more here.

MORE IDEAS FOR WEEKEND FUN 🥳

Children’s Yoga at I’m An Artist Community Studio

Yoga is not only fun and relaxing, but it’s also an engaging activity for kids to try, and I’m An Artist Community Studio is providing the opportunity to! This Saturday, from 9-9:45 a.m., kids ages 2 and up can play games, listen to music and practice mindful movement during a Children’s Yoga class. See details here.

Super Saturday at the Muskegon Museum of Art

An exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art. (Jan. 5, 2024)

Join the Muskegon Museum of Art for Super Saturday! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can make a DIY snow globe inspired by the Museum’s “Strange Winter” exhibition. Learn more here.

Kids Skate Free at GR Skate and Event Center

This Friday, from 6-9 p.m., lace up your roller skates at the GR Skate and Event Center. Kids skate free for signing up for a program. Find more information here.

The Washington Ave Arts+Culture Crawl

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Celebrate local artists, dancers, poets and musicians at the Washington Ave Arts + Culture Crawl. From noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, this free community event will occur in the Edison Neighborhood and feature performances from local talent, participating venues, art activities and an open gallery. View more details here.

Winter fun at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

Now that snow has arrived across the area, why not relish in winter recreational activities? Find your next winter adventure at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. Whether you plan a day trip or purchase a season pass, winter recreation, including ice skating, snowshoeing, skiing and luge-ing, awaits. Find more details here.

Make it a fun weekend, “Where You Live!” ✨