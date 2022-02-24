GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is the weekend and that means it is time for some big family fun. There is so much to see and do all across West Michigan with the family including exciting scavenger hunts and thrilling, icy hockey games. Maranda has a complete list of weekend fun for you to enjoy and you can check it out below.

This weekend head to Kalamazoo where 15 parks across the city are taking place in a city-wide scavenger hunt. Children and families can search the parks to find 30 different items. Families can take a picture with the items, submit the photos and be entered to win the grand prize. The scavenger hunt will conclude on March 2nd so get hunting now!

Head to the Critter Barn this weekend to experience family fun with all kinds of barnyard friends. Children and families can hop around with bunnies and even spend some time lounging with the kittens in the kitty corral. Enjoy all things Critter Barn this Friday and Saturday from 10Am – 5PM.

courtesy of gettyimages

This weekend only, families can head to the southern lakeshore to experience beautiful ice carvings. Ice carvers from all over the country will be in St. Joseph this weekend creating ice art during their annual Ice Fest. Even try your hand at some icy games including Tic Tac Toe and Ice Bowling. Plus, families can enjoy a scavenger hunt all weekend long.

The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Muskegon Lumberjacks take the ice this weekend at their respective Arena. Bring the whole family out to cheer them on as they take on the Bakersfield Condors and other teams. Enjoy tasty hot dogs and other arena treats while you’re there. And of course be sure to say “hi” to the mascots an!

Our friends at the Grand Rapids Ballet are presenting Cinderella. They are telling this classic fairytale through beautiful ballet. This weekend only, families can head to DeVos Place to enjoy the fun. Tickets are still available to click the link above to buy your tickets today.

Georgetown Township Public Library is giving families to enjoy the brand new movie, Sing 2 this weekend, completely free. This movie tells the story of a group of singing animals that are trying to take their performance show big time. families can head to Georgetown Township Public Library this weekend to see how ti ends!

courtesy of gettyimages

If you love noodles, this is the event for you. In partnership with the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation. World of Winter is hosting Noodle Fest. Families can enjoy a wide range of asian inspired noodle dishes from asian restaurants around Grand Rapids. There will be 10 vendors serving $5 bowls of noodle-based dishes. Attendees will vote on their favorite noodle dish through donations.

If you’re looking for some outdoor movie fun, head to the Studio Park Piazza to enjoy their Movies on the Piazza series as part of World of Winter celebrations. This weekend there are a number of movies that everyone can enjoy including the movie Hook. This great movie tells a story of Peter Pan and Captain Hook from a different perspective on the classic tale.

Tap a Tree with the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids. This Saturday from 1 – 2 PM families can head to the center and larn all ago accessing maple syrup right from the source. Sugar brushing season has begun and Blandford Nature Center is excited to teach you everything that you need to know.

Visit Fellinlove Farm this weekend to enjoy their Heartwood Saturday. Meat their Horse “Heart” among tons of other farm animals. While you’re there explore Heartwood trail that is beautifully decorated to fit the Valentine’s Day season. If you feel like sharing the love with Fellinlove Farm be sure to bring any recyclable cans and bottles with yu on your visit and donate them to help Fellinlove Farm keep spreading their love.

Crews work to restore a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Shaba at the Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum. (Courtesy Air Zoo)

Get an indepth look at what makes your favorite planes fly at Air Zoo’s Panels Off event this weekend. Some of the crowd favorite planes will have panels and or cowlings removed for an in-depth look into their workings. Come out and learn about the significance of their mechanics and features all month long.

The snow is here and that makes this weekend perfect for skiing, sledding, snowboarding, snowshoeing and so much more. West Michigan has so many great locations for families to enjoy these outdoor winter activities and we have compiled a list of great places to visit in these snowy months. Check out our Ultimate Guide to Winter Fun.