GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer isn’t the only season to make the most of weekends in West Michigan! If you’re searching for family-friendly activities and events to explore, then look no further than Maranda’s Weekend Fun guide filled with exciting ideas and top picks!

Top picks for weekend fun:

Flick’s Festive Favorites at Celebration Cinema

Celebration Cinema is inviting the community to celebrate the holiday season by taking advantage of a “festive treat for all!” Now through December 20, kids 12 and under can enjoy showings of “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.” All other attendees can enjoy the holiday classic films for only $5. View showings here.

The Winter Wonderland Forest in Cannonsburg

Have you ever dreamt of literally, “walking in a winter wonderland?” Well, Cannonsburg has the perfect opportunity! “Take a 1/2-mile stroll through a lighted path in the woods to the sounds of your favorite Christmas music” for the first three weekends of December (Fridays and Saturdays).

Tickets are only $10 online, and kids 2 and under get in free. Learn more details here.

Super Saturday & Hot Cocoa Hop at the Muskegon Museum of Art

Head to the Muskegon Museum of Art from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on December 9 for Super Saturday. General admission to the museum’s permanent collection galleries and a kids STEAM workshop or activity is free! This month’s STEAM activity is creating DIY ornaments. Find additional information here.

Whoville 5K Run at Riverside Park

On Sunday, Dec. 10, Riverside Park in Grand Rapids will transform into Whoville for a festive 5K including “Whoville characters, Santa, a Kids Run, Whoville hats, costume contest prizes, cookies, hot coca and more.” The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan and Northville Track and Field. Learn more here. More ideas for weekend fun: Santa Claus Parade in Wyoming

Santa is still making his rounds across West Michigan! From 10-11 a.m., catch him in action at the Wyoming Kentwood Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus Parade, beginning at 34th St. Mall, heading South, and ending at 4157 Division. Find additional information here.

The Christmas Craft Show in Kalamazoo

Holiday shopping season is underway, and a Christmas Craft Show will be held at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday! According to event organizers 175 small local businesses will be displaying and selling unique products and items for the community. Find more details here.

Grand Rapids Gold at Van Andel Arena

Cheer on the Grand Rapids Gold as they take on the Iowa Wolves at Van Andel Arena! The game begins at 7 p.m. and features a performance from Davenport Dance. Purchase tickets and view more information here.

Marshall’s Merry Mile

Searching for great Christmas light displays? Drive through The Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall for a “mile-long display of decorations” that will “brighten your winter night.” The holiday attraction is open from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 30 and takes nearly 20 minutes to complete. Find more details here.

The Nutcracker at East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

Get into the holiday spirit this Saturday and Sunday! The Michigan Ballet Academy and Deos Contemporary Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. The performances feature ballet academy students, community dance students, and professional dancers from Deos. Purchase tickets and view show times here.

Family Open Studio at Cultivate in Grand Rapids

Feeling creative? Release your creativity with Cultivate Arts and Education! Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can enjoy a play-based art-making session geared for both children and adults during their “Family Open Studio.” Learn more about the session here.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience at the Gilmore Car Museum

Experience the world of winter magic at the Gilmore Car Museum. Their “Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience” runs until Friday, Dec. 30! Guests can enjoy visits with Santa, holiday activities and crafts, themed treats, gift shopping, festive exhibits, light displays and more. View the list of activities, ticket prices, and event details here.

Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market

There’s still plenty of time to get your Christmas shopping on! Now through Saturday, Dec. 23, head to the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids to experience “West Michigan’s largest traditional European Christmas Village.” The Christkindl Markt will offer artisan gift and food vendors, live entertainment and family fun for everyone!

Find more details here.