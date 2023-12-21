GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Christmas is coming up on Monday, but it is not the only day to create new fond memories with family! This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, experience the joys of this magical time of year at local events and attractions in West Michigan. Check out these top picks for a festive weekend, “Where You Live!”

Santa Holiday Hayrides in Sparta

Get those Christmas lists ready if you have yet to! Santa is making several stops in Sparta this holiday season. Stop by “Winter Wonderland” in the Sparta Chamber of Commerce on December 22 and 23 to take pictures with Santa and enjoy a free holiday hayride through sparkling lights. More details here.

Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark

Experience the magic of winter and the holiday season at the “Christmas Lite Show,” hosted at LMCU Ball Park in Comstock Park, MI! Enjoy a meet-and-greet with Santa on select dates, drive through two miles of Christmas displays, or hop on a festive memory lane train.

Learn more here.

Live Nativity at GR First

This Sunday at 10 a.m., Grand Rapids First is hosting a Christmas Eve Morning Service starting with a Live Nativity at 9 a.m. Learn more here.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience

By now, you’ve probably heard about the “Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience” at the Gilmore Car Museum, and it’s for great reasons! This magical experience features visits from Santa, holiday activities and crafts, themed treats, gift shopping, festive exhibits, light displays and fun for the entire family. View more details here.

Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo

Hop in the car and head to Potter Park Zoo for its 31st annual “Wonderland of Lights,” where kids 3 years and younger get in free! The holiday experience runs until Sunday, Dec. 23. Learn more here.

Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market

This Saturday is the final day to experience the first-ever “Christkindl Markt” at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids! Find a last-minute Christmas gift, support local vendors, try delicious food and drinks, and enjoy great entertainment. Find more details here.

Free Holiday Film Festival at Kent Theatre

Boost your holiday spirit by watching a festive film at Kent Theatre in Cedar Springs! This Friday at 3 p.m., visitors can enjoy a free screening of “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 6 p.m.

Learn more here.

Santa Skate at Terry Hall Roller Rink

Join in on the fun! Santa and his elves are rolling into Tarry Hall! On Saturday, Dec. 23, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., lace up your skates, have a blast in the rink and take pictures with Santa. View admission pricing here.

Christmas with the K-Wings

You’re invited to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday with the K-Wings! At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, be one of the first 1,000 guests to arrive at the Wings Event Center to receive a free K-Wings Christmas stocking. Following the game, there will be a specialty jersey auction. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Ready for Reindeer at Kent District Library

Reindeers from the North Pole are visiting Kent District Library (KDL) branches across West Michigan! On Saturday, Dec. 22, from 3-4 p.m., these magical animals will visit the Tyrone Township Branch, and attendees are encouraged to dress warm and bring their cameras. Find more information here.